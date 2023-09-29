Coming up Sunday: SD Firefighters Memorial Ceremony in Pierre

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, the South Dakota Firefighters Memorial Ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 1.

The ceremony, which starts at 2:00 p.m., will take place at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial at Capitol Lake, where the Law Enforcement and EMS Memorials are also located.

The memorial contains the names of all South Dakota firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

The annual memorial ceremony takes place the weekend before the start of National Fire Prevention Week, which falls on October 8 through 14 this year.

