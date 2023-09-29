Construction workers spread joy at children’s hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, patients at the Sanford Children’s Hospital got a neat surprise.

In an effort to bring a little joy, Henry Carlson Construction, the company building the orthopedic hospital adjacent to the children’s hospital, raised a beam with a banner to greet patients and their families.

“It keeps the kids not only entertained, but it helps them brighten their day and when they get to do something different than being in those four small walls, for sure the families and the kids love to watch the construction workers work. It really brightens their day,” said Tammy Bills from the Children’s Hospital ICU Unit.

Leaders at Sanford said all this was inspired by a construction worker who had an interaction with a cancer patient who was being discharged from the hospital.

