Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Construction workers spread joy at children’s hospital

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, patients at the Sanford Children’s Hospital got a neat surprise.

In an effort to bring a little joy, Henry Carlson Construction, the company building the orthopedic hospital adjacent to the children’s hospital, raised a beam with a banner to greet patients and their families.

“It keeps the kids not only entertained, but it helps them brighten their day and when they get to do something different than being in those four small walls, for sure the families and the kids love to watch the construction workers work. It really brightens their day,” said Tammy Bills from the Children’s Hospital ICU Unit.

Leaders at Sanford said all this was inspired by a construction worker who had an interaction with a cancer patient who was being discharged from the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man faces multiple charges after allegedly requesting and sending illicit photos...
Sioux Falls dance coach accused of soliciting a minor
Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Robert Yellowbird is a wanted parole absconder and has a warrant for Escape 2nd out of...
Update: wanted parole absconder arrested in Rapid City
Three people are caught on camera breaking into Exclusive Hype in downtown Lincoln and stealing...
$20K worth of left shoes stolen from vintage clothing shop, officials say
FILE: Generic fire photo
Crews respond to structure fire in eastern Sioux Falls

Latest News

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.
Dakota News Now at 6:30
Siouxpercon takes over the Sioux Falls Convention Center this weekend
A weekend of fun in store at Siouxpercon 2023
Construction workers spread joy at children’s hospital