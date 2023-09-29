Avera Medical Minute
Crews respond to structure fire in eastern Sioux Falls

FILE: Generic fire photo
FILE: Generic fire photo(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reported that no one was injured after a fire broke out in a bedroom of a residence on Thursday night.

Around 6:20 p.m., a structure fire was reported on the 1300 block of Annway Drive. First-arriving crews found smoke coming from the second-floor window of the home.

Upon entry, the fire was located in the bedroom on the second floor and was knocked down within minutes. All occupants of the home were safely removed and no injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to the bedroom but there was light to moderate smoke damage throughout the home.

The home did not have a sprinkler system and the fire is currently under investigation.

SFFR wants to remind homeowners to limit the use of multiple extension cords and to test smoke detectors in their homes monthly.

