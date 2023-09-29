Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now’s Chief Engineer retires after 44 years

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday was a day of celebration at the Dakota News Now station as colleagues and family gathered to send off Chief Engineer Mike Borszich on his last day.

Mike is retiring after 44 years of dedication, first to KSFY and then to Dakota News Now.

The team thanks him for his work and wishes him the best as he steps away from a job well done.

