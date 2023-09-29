Despite delays, Sioux Falls caring for elderly with booster shots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The New York Times reported that nursing homes are seeing delays in availability for the latest Covid-19 vaccination. However, Sioux Falls facilities are currently not seeing those delays.

In fact, Good Samaritan Society locations were providing booster shots along with other vaccinations on Thursday. They say it helps to have good partners to make sure it’s available.

The latest Covid-19 booster shot was approved by the CDC just a few weeks ago and shipped out last week. Nursing homes and other care facilities across the country have faced challenges getting vaccines after the public health emergency ended in May.

The Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls thanks its partnerships with Lewis Pharmacy for the lack of delays.

“It’s completely essential and I think of my grandmother who used to tell me, ‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’ So you got one little shot versus taking potentially IVs or a hospitalization,” said Vice President of Nursing and Clinical Services for Good Samaritan Deeandra Sandgren. “I think there’s some belief out there that, ‘Well, I’ll wait until I hear that it’s really cropping up in my area,’ but by then you could be exposed and it’s too late. And we don’t want people to get sick, so if they have access to the vaccine now, we encourage anybody who’s eligible to get it.”

The option to take the new booster shot is important to residents like Holly Pederson.

“The only thing I do is I don’t watch it. When they were shooting it, I just turned my head and said ‘Do it,’” Pederson said.

Nursing homes and independent living facilities house some of the most vulnerable populations to the coronavirus and recent trends have shown infections rising again. The option to build up immunity helps allow Pederson and his friends to enjoy life together.

“It’s something that we want to take care of our own health, but also we want to take care of the health of everybody around us,” Pederson explained.

Taking different shots like the new booster are small steps, but can go a long way to ensure the health and safety of loved ones.

“Grateful for that. You can’t put a price on making sure your people are well taken care of,” Sandgren said.

Pederson said he enjoys times getting to eat together, play games together and on Wednesday nights they have a bible class together. He emphasized that despite varying ages, they enjoy each other’s company and it reinforces their bond as a ‘family’. Protecting each other is a priority and part of that means getting flu and coronavirus shots when they become available to them.

“We think of each other here as cousins, so it’s kind of like a big family,” Pederson explained. “We want everybody to have a good life and I’m happy to be here.”

Good Sam appreciates their partnerships to bring the vaccine to residents so they don’t have to worry about transportation or waiting in line. More vaccination events are currently scheduled at other Good Samaritan locations in the following weeks.

