Even USF’s new coach knows what a big deal Saturday’s rivalry game with Augustana is in college football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s the Key to the City game Saturday at The Bob. Despite moving up from the NAIA ranks, the Cougars dominated the early years of this series. But the Augustana Vikings come into this weeks games with a 4-0 record and the clear favorite.

It’s a rivalry game so records go out the window. But the new USF head coach would like to start this series on the right foot.

USF Football Coach Jim Glogowski says, “Yes I’ve heard it more than once how big of a game this is. And sometimes the old if you only win once lets make it the Augie game and I can understand that. The alums are certainly fired up about primarily because those alums had a lot of success.”

Augie Football Coach Jerry Olszewski says, “And to have a great venue and environment to play in where people are loud and pride is on the line and everything else. That’s what rivalry games are about at the highest of levels. So it’s a neat experience in their life and a lot of schools don’t get that.”

The Cougars are coming off that narrow 7-0 win over Minot State last Saturday.

The Vikings have looked solid in all 4 of their wins and have scoring plenty of points.

