Gov. Noem invites California gun manufacturers to move to SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bills signed into law on Tuesday by California Governor Gavin Newsome increase taxes on firearm and ammunition purchases as well as add tighter restrictions to concealed carry. Governor Noem is taking this opportunity to try and bring more people to South Dakota.

The passage of Assembly Bill 28 adds an eleven percent excise tax to all sales of firearms and ammunition.

“There are states that are increasing taxes. It’s definitely a state we want to stay away from,” said Silencer Central CEO Brandon Maddox.

In response, Governor Kristi Noem made a post on X that said, “Why live in a state where your Second Amendment rights are infringed?”

“We’ve got some great firearm-related businesses right here in South Dakota,” said Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead.

Silencer Central is one of those businesses and Maddox said less restrictive gun laws have helped their business grow.

“One benefit of Sioux Falls and South Dakota is that we haven’t had as many of these obstacles and challenges that take your mind off the ball,” Maddox explained. “You’re able to focus on your business and not worry about government intervention.”

Maddox added the hunting culture of the state has also helped them find employees more easily, which makes sense because they have grown their staff from 17 to 175 people.

“I think there’s a huge opportunity in South Dakota, obviously I wish more companies would move here,” Maddox said.

Sheriff Milstead echoed what Noem and Maddox had to say, adding that having more law-abiding gun owners move to the state would only make it safer.

”The fact that South Dakota has a lot of lawful gun owners that know the laws and also are willing to protect themselves, I think you’ll find from a sheriff’s perspective that we respect that and we appreciate that, it’s part of what keeps south Dakota safe,” Milstead explained. ”In reality, the fact that we could end up with more people that own guns in South Dakota, I see no downside to that.”

According to the Governor’s office, South Dakota’s firearm industry has a total economic impact of $400,000,000 and also ranks as the state with the second-highest number of registered weapons per 100,000 people.

