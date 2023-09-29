Harrisburg, SFC and Dell Rapids get wins Thursday in HS Volleyball

HARRISBURG, SIOUX FALLS and DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a battle of #1 and #2 in Class AA volleyball Thursday night and the home team emerged victorious 3-2 on the Harrisburg floor behind the play of Gabi Zachariasen who hammered 29 kills for the state’s top-ranked team. The Tigers won the tie-breaker 15-12.

In Class A the SF Christian Chargers rolled to 19-3 with a sweep of EPJ on their home floor. Maas and Tims led the way with 10 kills each. And at the Dell Rapids gym the 4th-ranked Quarriers swept Lennox 3-0 as Sophi Randall notched her 2,000th career assist in the victory.

