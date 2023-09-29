Indian boarding schools remembered on Orange Shirt Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Orange Shirt Day began in Canada with the discovery of a cemetery on the site of an Indian boarding school. The realization of more graves and the hope to return the children’s bodies back to the tribes quickly spread across the US.

In the late 1800s, residential boarding schools were set up by the US Federal Government to change the way of life for Native American children.

Dawn Marie Johnson’s family is among the many who bear the emotional scars that carry through the generations.

“Could you imagine losing your child at three, four, or five? Just taken from your home?” Johnson asked. “Little to no information where they’re gonna go, little to no information, and you’ll never see them again? I couldn’t imagine.”

Johnson asked her great-aunt to share her experience at the boarding school. The conversation began, but it was too painful to continue.

“But to be that hurt by something had to have been truly traumatic,” Johnson said.

In a cozy Flandreau apartment on Friday, Garrie Killsahundred remembers when life was anything but comfortable.

“When I was three, four years old, that’s all I spoke was my language,” Killsahundred said.

In an instant, all of that was ripped away.

“I went to boarding school, but it was in Arizona, what would have happened you know, if something had happened to me and I got buried down there? Who would know? I was never allowed to speak my language again, allowed too!” Killsahundred expressed.

A biographer from the Carlisle Indian School takes us through the journey of student Frank Morris, from the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, arriving in 1882.

One of the first and most notorious boarding schools was the Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania. Many children from our area were sent there or to 23 similar schools.

Barb Landis is in her third decade of helping families and tribes connect with the history of loved ones who went to Carlisle.

“Every kid who came in was put into a uniform,” Landis explained. “Their hair was cut, and their lives were structured very institutionally, which was completely foreign to the way that their communities had been nurturing them. Richard Henry Pratt, the founder of the school, He’s credited with using the phrase, ‘Kill the Indian, save the man.’”

The abuse haunts survivors to this day.

“I wouldn’t wish anyone to go through anything like that,” Killsahundred said.

“Unfortunately, from the genocide, there’s still residual effects of drugs, alcohol, health,” Johnson said.

There are steps to healing, like identifying the remains of children who died at the schools and bringing them home for burial.

“It’s safe to say any return of a relative is vitally important,” Johnson expressed.

And having open conversations about what happened.

“And if we started to understand each other better by way of knowing the history. I think that would change so much,” Johnson said.

“Listen to the stories that are finally emerging rather than being afraid of people who are people we perceive as different from us,” Landis said,

Just last weekend, the Sisseton Wahpeton tribe welcomed two boys home for reburial from Carlisle Indian School.

Currently, potential graves are being unearthed in Iowa at the site of another former Indian school.

SEE PREVIOUSLY: Residential school children returned to Sisseton for reburial

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.