Jacks and Coyotes pitch shutouts in home Summit League soccer wins

BROOKINGS and VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jaden Carillo scored the game’s only goal at the 16:53 mark in Brookings as the SDSU women blanked NDSU 1-0 Thursday.

And the Coyotes also shut out their foes from the north as they beat the Fighting Hawks of UND 2-0 in Vermillion. Goals by Taylor Ravelo 51 minutes in and then the clincher by Janaina Zanin with 10 minutes left were the difference in the game.

