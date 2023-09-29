Avera Medical Minute
Jacks and Coyotes pitch shutouts in home Summit League soccer wins

Both SDSU and USD get home shutouts in women's soccer Thursday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BROOKINGS and VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jaden Carillo scored the game’s only goal at the 16:53 mark in Brookings as the SDSU women blanked NDSU 1-0 Thursday.

And the Coyotes also shut out their foes from the north as they beat the Fighting Hawks of UND 2-0 in Vermillion. Goals by Taylor Ravelo 51 minutes in and then the clincher by Janaina Zanin with 10 minutes left were the difference in the game.

