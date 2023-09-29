Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Live at 4:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts O’Gorman vs. Jefferson football game

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.(MGN Online)
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman football team will take on Jefferson tonight, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 4:45 p.m.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Robert Yellowbird is a wanted parole absconder and has a warrant for Escape 2nd out of...
Update: wanted parole absconder arrested in Rapid City
A Sioux Falls man faces multiple charges after allegedly requesting and sending illicit photos...
Sioux Falls dance coach accused of soliciting a minor
Most of the people hanging around the sidewalks in front of an apartment complex on Summit...
Residents near former Lucky Lady Casino concerned about safety
Three people are caught on camera breaking into Exclusive Hype in downtown Lincoln and stealing...
$20K worth of left shoes stolen from vintage clothing shop, officials say

Latest News

Augustana hockey team excited to play first game in school history
Augustana hockey team anxious to get first season underway
USF and Augie coaches know what a big deal Saturday's game is in college football
Even USF’s new coach knows what a big deal Saturday’s rivalry game with Augustana is in college football
Stampede return plenty of experience to this year's team
Stampede bring back plenty of experience for 25th anniversary season
SDSU and USD win home soccer games Thursday in Summit League
Jacks and Coyotes pitch shutouts in home Summit League soccer wins