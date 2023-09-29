LLS’s Light the Night raises support, funds for those battling blood cancers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, hundreds of walkers will light up Falls Park as part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s annual Light the Night Walk.

This night raises funds, support, and awareness for blood cancers and those that the disease affects.

It’s something many of us think, “It can’t happen to me, it can’t happen to someone I love.”

“So he put us on an ambulance to Sioux Falls I thought to myself something like, ‘This doesn’t happen to our family, they’re going to run the tests, and things going to be fine.’ But that’s not the case,” said Joana Sykora.

Sykora’s life was brought to a halt that day in 2014. She learned her baby girl was facing a big challenge.

“She was admitted to the hospital. The doctor pulled us aside and confirmed that it was leukemia.”

Leukemia is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.

That diagnosis would be the start of a long road for the family.

“It’s definitely one of your worst nightmares as a parent,” said Sykora.

Four-year-old Kaylee had a port placed and started chemo right away.

“Doctors are optimistic. They use the word ‘treatable,’ but they do not like to use the word ‘curable,” said Sykora.

What followed would be two years of traveling from Volga to Sioux Falls multiple times a week for treatment.

But what also started to emerge in Kaylee’s cancer journey were little silver linings.

“Our community is a big, big community that wants to help when something bad happens to someone. So the first thing we did was started organizing in town in Volga, for people who wanted to give financially to the family,” said Nichole Hofer.

“Not only was our community amazing in rallying around us, and doing fundraisers for us but also The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society provided money for gas back and forth for treatments and the LLS also funded two of the treatments Kaylee used during her time in the hospital,” said Sykora.

Almost 10 years after her diagnosis, Kaylee is now in remission. But challenges remain.

“They said now they are not worried about the cancer coming back so much they are worried about what the chemo has done to her body,” said Sykora.

Leukemia is something that will forever have a hold on Kaylee’s life.

“She will have to have EKGS and echocardiograms every five years for the rest of her life to see if it has damaged her heart,” said Sykora.

But through it all Joana says this journey has only made Kaylee stronger.

“This has given her a heart of gold. She is very empathetic now,” said Sykora. “I would really like for her to have as normal life as possible, and I think that is possible for her.”

More information on LLS and Light the Night can be found here: https://www.lightthenight.org/events/sioux-falls

