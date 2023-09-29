Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Local family sells pumpkins to raise money for Make-A-Wish

Local family sells pumpkins to raise money for Make-A-Wish
Local family sells pumpkins to raise money for Make-A-Wish(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the fall season starting, one family is looking to get into the season by selling pumpkins.

The Koch family is selling homegrown pumpkins that were planted and picked from their family ranch near Miller.

This is the second year that the family started selling pumpkins and all proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

”It’s really fun just carrying them and looking at them. Those over there are really cool. To support Make A Wish, and get ready for Halloween,” said oldest son Leo.

The Koch family will be selling pumpkins again on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on South Phillips Avenue near downtown Sioux Falls.

Local family sells pumpkins to raise money for Make-A-Wish
Local family sells pumpkins to raise money for Make-A-Wish(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Yellowbird is a wanted parole absconder and has a warrant for Escape 2nd out of...
Update: wanted parole absconder arrested in Rapid City
Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls man arrested for Hamlin County assault
Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.
Man has both legs amputated after grain bin accident
Ten puppies were recently taken in on an emergency transport from a South Dakota reservation...
Dog rescue warns owners to vaccinate pets after puppy dies

Latest News

Joana Sykora’s life was brought to a halt that day in 2014. She learned her baby girl was...
LLS’s Light the Night raises support, funds for those battling blood cancers
Gov. Noem invites California gun manufacturers to move to SD
Gov. Noem invites California gun manufacturers to move to SD
Gov. Noem invites California gun manufacturers to move to SD
Joseph Alexander has a century of life under his belt. Some of those years were spent deprived...
100-year-old Holocaust survivor to speak in Sioux Falls