SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the fall season starting, one family is looking to get into the season by selling pumpkins.

The Koch family is selling homegrown pumpkins that were planted and picked from their family ranch near Miller.

This is the second year that the family started selling pumpkins and all proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

”It’s really fun just carrying them and looking at them. Those over there are really cool. To support Make A Wish, and get ready for Halloween,” said oldest son Leo.

The Koch family will be selling pumpkins again on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on South Phillips Avenue near downtown Sioux Falls.

Local family sells pumpkins to raise money for Make-A-Wish (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.