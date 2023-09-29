Night Ranger is coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Heavy rock legends Night Ranger are coming to The Alliance in Sioux Falls.

The show takes place on Saturday, December 16. Tickets start at $47.50 plus applicable fees. Those tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m.

With hits like “Sister Christian” and “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” Night Ranger has earned widespread recognition that includes both multi-platinum and gold album status.

The band is made up of Jack Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocal), Brad Gillis (lead & rhythm guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards) and Keri Kelli (lead & rhythm guitars).

