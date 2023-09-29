Pours at 4:00, Wooden Legs Brewing Company

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Wooden Legs Brewing Company started about a decade ago, the main thing ownership wanted was philanthropy to be at the center of their cause.

Over the years, they focused on giving back to the Brookings community in various ways. One of the more prominent ways they have accomplished that over the years, and has yet to flop, is through “Fancakes”. It is a tradition that hits home for a lot of the graduates who make up a majority of the staff and ownership at the brewery.

Game day mornings start off at 9:00 where griddles are littered with blue and gold pancakes that are free for guests stopping by. They are encouraged to make a donation to the organization that is being represented that day.

Founder and Co-owner Seth Koch says a tradition that started with his family is something he is all for sharing with other people and benefiting the community. “Jackrabbit fans get a belly full of pancakes, leave a couple of bucks, and it has turned into this really cool program for people to meet, greet, and get together for a good cause,” he said.

In addition to Fancakes, there are a handful of events that also support local organizations and some of them are simply an opportunity for people to gather and have fun.

Trivia Tuesday happens every week at 7:30 pm, but once a month there is a “Giving Back Tuesday” where staff will pick an organization that will benefit from food or school supplies collections. Usually, that is done around Thanksgiving for the food bank.

Over the last year alone, around $10,000 was raised for all of the charities through these series of events. They also partner with the Brookings Public Library by hosting a Friday night board game once a month.

Lead Brewer Derek Schmidt says the brewery is known for its large variety of beers, particularly the Wild Hare Cream Ale and Split Rock Creek Pale Ale.

More importantly, he says being in the middle of Brookings allows them to be that communal entity.

“It’s just one of those places that shows off the community in a really great way,” Schmidt said.

On top of charitable events and board games, comedy nights also frequent the brewery.

