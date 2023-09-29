Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Ringling Bros. returns after 6-year hiatus

Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a...
Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a record-setting unicyclist.(Feld Entertainment)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringling Brothers is coming back after a six-year hiatus, but its animals are not.

Whether that still makes it a circus is debatable, but the company says it’s sure people will still pay to see people do amazing things.

Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a record-setting unicyclist.

The first show is Friday in Louisiana with two years of stops across the country already planned.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Robert Yellowbird is a wanted parole absconder and has a warrant for Escape 2nd out of...
Update: wanted parole absconder arrested in Rapid City
A Sioux Falls man faces multiple charges after allegedly requesting and sending illicit photos...
Sioux Falls dance coach accused of soliciting a minor
Most of the people hanging around the sidewalks in front of an apartment complex on Summit...
Residents near former Lucky Lady Casino concerned about safety
Three people are caught on camera breaking into Exclusive Hype in downtown Lincoln and stealing...
$20K worth of left shoes stolen from vintage clothing shop, officials say

Latest News

Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.
Intense rain is forecast for Northeast, New York flooding a concern
The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism...
Tesla allowed displays of racism at factory, federal lawsuit alleges
FILE - A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack,...
Government contractor hacked, DHS says
FILE - Parker Smith and Hillary Smith hike along a closed road outside Arches National Park in...
Gates will be locked and thousands of rangers furloughed at national parks if government shuts down