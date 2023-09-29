SDSU and USD lose home openers in Summit League Volleyball

BROOKINGS and VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Depiste Katie Van Egdom’s (SF Christian) 17 kills, the SDSU volleyball team (3-12, 1-2) lost 3-1 to Denver Thursday night at Frost Arena. Sydni Schetnan (SF Washington) had 9 kills for the Jacks who were lead by two Sioux Falls girls.

And at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion the USD volleyball won the first set 25-14 against Kansas City. But the Roos roared back to win the next three sets and the match. Madison Harms and Kylen Sealock each had 14 kills to lead the way for Leanne Williamson’s team that is now 6-7, 0-2 in league play.

