SDSU’s Theisen, Timmer suffer season-ending injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State Women’s Basketball will be without Kallie Theisen and Haleigh Timmer for their upcoming 2023-23 campaign, the program announced Friday.

Theisen and Timmer both will miss the upcoming season with injuries suffered in the offseason. Theisen, the reigning Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year, played in all 35 games for the Jacks a season ago. She averaged 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, as well as 6.1 points per game.

Timmer was a Second-Team All-Summit player as a sophomore last season, as was awarded as the MVP of the Summit League Championship game. Timmer started all 35 games last year for the Jacks, and was second in points-per-game at 12.1.

Theisen is listed on the team’s roster as a Senior this year, while Timmer would be entering her Junior year.

