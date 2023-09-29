South Dakota GFP says new zebra mussel infestation a result of previous infested waters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Zebra Mussels have been found in a recent inspection by the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, this includes the Big Sioux River just downstream of Lake Kampeska. They said it’s not too surprising since they’ve been monitoring the infestation for a while

The number of infested bodies of water in South Dakota has now reached 19 with the addition of the James River, Roy Lake, and the Big Sioux River this year.

Tanner Davis with GFP said that prevention measures are working and that the new infestations are a result of previously infested waters draining into them.

“We’ve been monitoring for zebra mussels across the state as well as inspecting watercraft as they travel through South Dakota,” Davis explained. “There have not been any new infestations this year that would have come from transport where prevention could have occurred.”

The spread of zebra mussels is different depending on the water body and the habitat, but the Big Sioux and Missouri Rivers are being monitored closely and GFP is looking for solutions to stop the spread before it could get further downstream.

Stopping the spread starts with northeast South Dakota.

“There’s a lot of water connectivity up there and a lot of water use, so it’s where a majority of our lakes are infested currently,” Davis said.

The fall is a busy time to catch zebra mussels because as docks are being pulled in, there’s a chance to find smaller, juvenile mussels.

“We really encourage the folks that own homes on these state waters, look very closely as they pull those out and report anything that they may find,” Davis emphasized. “It’s a hard thing to convince the public. When they can’t see it, they don’t know that it’s there.”

The James River zebra mussels were found at Sand Lake Wildlife Refuge and they are a result of downstream from North Dakota. Roy Lake’s zebra mussels have been attributed to its connection to Clear Lake, which previously tested positive as an infested water body. Lastly, the Big Sioux River’s zebra mussels are being attributed to its connection to Lake Kampeska, which tested positive for zebra mussels in 2020.

Part of what makes it difficult to track zebra mussels is how small they are for the majority of their lifetime. Juvenile zebra mussels are usually around one-third or a quarter of an inch big and in earlier stages, they can be even smaller.

Right now is a very important time to make sure that you clean, drain, and dry your watercraft after use.

If you need to report a zebra mussel, it’s important to send a picture and share the location you were at when it was found. GFP will help with the next steps, just make sure to not transport the zebra mussel elsewhere as that is against the law.

Current list of water bodies infested with zebra mussels:

2014 – Lewis and Clark

2015 – Missouri River below Gavins Point Dam, McCook Lake

2018 – Lake Yankton

2019 – Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case (Missouri River impoundments)

2020 – Lake Cochrane, Lake Kampeska, Lake Pickerel, and Dahme Quarry

2021 – Lake Mitchell

2022 – Enemy Swim, Clear Lake, South Rush, Blue Dog, and Pactola Reservoir

Blue Dog receives water from Enemy Swim and South Rush receives water from Blue Dog

2023 – James River (including Sand Lake Refuge), Roy Lake, and the Big Sioux River

