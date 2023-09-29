Stampede bring back plenty of experience for 25th anniversary season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana is trying to build the kind of culture that has made the Stampede a great success through most of their last 24 seasons in the USHL.

They enter their 25th anniversary season with a bit of a chip on their shoulder, though, having missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons for just the second time in franchise history.

The Herd have good continuity on this year’s roster with eight players back from last season, and most importantly they’re set under second year head coach Eric Rud who last year was hired just five days before his players reported.

Kazimier Sobieski, Stampede Defenseman says, ”It’s a little more organized this year. The coaches, they know who they’ve got. Coach Rud last year he jumped in at the very beginning of the season after the other coach left so it was kind of a little hectic. But it seems like this group is jelling very well.”

Eric Rud, Stampede Head Coach says, “You play two years you see significant growth in players and we’re already seeing that with some of our returners that came back and had a great summer of training. They’re really dialed in so this group has the potential to be a special group.”

The Stampede are off ot a 1-1 start with one more road game this weekend in Des Moines before coming back to the Premier Center for the home opener a week from Saturday against Watertloo at 6.

