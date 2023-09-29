Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

A weekend of fun in store at Siouxpercon 2023

Siouxpercon takes over the Sioux Falls Convention Center this weekend
Siouxpercon takes over the Sioux Falls Convention Center this weekend(Siouxpercon)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A weekend tailor-made for kids and kids at heart alike kicked off in Sioux Falls on Friday. Siouxpercon 2023 is a three-day celebration of all things pop culture at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Meteorologist Lexie Merley was at the convention center on Friday to preview what attendees can expect.

Terry Taylor with 1313 Mockingbird Lane spoke with Lexie about coming back to his hometown to be a vendor at Siouxpercon.

Allie Weber, Rachel Pizzolato, and Elijah Horland from Mythbusters Jr. spoke with Lexie about the importance of teaching the next generation about science and technology.

Comic book creator Tony Fleecs joined Lexie to discuss his comics and journey to becoming a comic artist.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man faces multiple charges after allegedly requesting and sending illicit photos...
Sioux Falls dance coach accused of soliciting a minor
Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Robert Yellowbird is a wanted parole absconder and has a warrant for Escape 2nd out of...
Update: wanted parole absconder arrested in Rapid City
Three people are caught on camera breaking into Exclusive Hype in downtown Lincoln and stealing...
$20K worth of left shoes stolen from vintage clothing shop, officials say
FILE: Generic fire photo
Crews respond to structure fire in eastern Sioux Falls

Latest News

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.
Dakota News Now at 6:30
In an effort to bring a little joy, Henry Carlson Construction, the company building the...
Construction workers spread joy at children’s hospital
Construction workers spread joy at children’s hospital