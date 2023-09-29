A weekend of fun in store at Siouxpercon 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A weekend tailor-made for kids and kids at heart alike kicked off in Sioux Falls on Friday. Siouxpercon 2023 is a three-day celebration of all things pop culture at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Meteorologist Lexie Merley was at the convention center on Friday to preview what attendees can expect.

Terry Taylor with 1313 Mockingbird Lane spoke with Lexie about coming back to his hometown to be a vendor at Siouxpercon.

Allie Weber, Rachel Pizzolato, and Elijah Horland from Mythbusters Jr. spoke with Lexie about the importance of teaching the next generation about science and technology.

Comic book creator Tony Fleecs joined Lexie to discuss his comics and journey to becoming a comic artist.

