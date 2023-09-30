‘Buddy Walk’ assisting those impacted by Down Syndrome

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Down Syndrome Society hosted its 23rd annual Sioux Falls Buddy Walk on Saturday morning.

The event kicked off at 10:00 a.m. at Pasley Park and was free to participate. The walk raised funds to provide resources, educational information, and networking opportunities to those with Down Syndrome.

The event’s organizers said the event’s significance is inclusion and ensuring that the children and family members involved have the same experiences as their peers.

“Not only do we help new families and new parents, but it continues throughout that individual’s lifespan,” said Buddy Walk director Laura Hanson. “There’s medical treatment, there might be travel and lodging that they need help with. We send families to conferences to learn more about Down Syndrome and resources. The funds that we receive, there’s no limit to how they help our families.”

The walk set out with the goal of raising $25,000, and as of Saturday morning, they had already exceeded $37,000.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.