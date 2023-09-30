Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Buddy Walk’ assisting those impacted by Down Syndrome

The walk raised funds to provide resources, educational information, and networking...
The walk raised funds to provide resources, educational information, and networking opportunities to those with Down Syndrome.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Down Syndrome Society hosted its 23rd annual Sioux Falls Buddy Walk on Saturday morning.

The event kicked off at 10:00 a.m. at Pasley Park and was free to participate. The walk raised funds to provide resources, educational information, and networking opportunities to those with Down Syndrome.

The event’s organizers said the event’s significance is inclusion and ensuring that the children and family members involved have the same experiences as their peers.

“Not only do we help new families and new parents, but it continues throughout that individual’s lifespan,” said Buddy Walk director Laura Hanson. “There’s medical treatment, there might be travel and lodging that they need help with. We send families to conferences to learn more about Down Syndrome and resources. The funds that we receive, there’s no limit to how they help our families.”

The walk set out with the goal of raising $25,000, and as of Saturday morning, they had already exceeded $37,000.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Previous buffalo round-up
Watch: Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
South Dakota State Women’s Basketball will be without Kallie Theisen and Haleigh Timmer for...
SDSU’s Theisen, Timmer suffer season-ending injuries
Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Body found in North Sioux City
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
A Sioux Falls man faces multiple charges after allegedly requesting and sending illicit photos...
Sioux Falls dance coach accused of soliciting a minor

Latest News

The choral program honored its 115-year anniversary by hosting a choir reunion. Current...
USF choir celebrates 115 years of singing together with a reunion
The leaves are beginning to change colors and farmers are getting ready to head to the fields...
Oakridge Nursery rings in the season with fall festival
Coming up on six years in business, the bakery has been looking to expand its offerings. Candy...
Sioux Falls cotton candy store purchased by owners of boozy bakery
Actor Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Gilmore Girls), voice actress Veronica Taylor...
Meet your heroes at Siouxpercon 2023