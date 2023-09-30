Avera Medical Minute
Cathedral District recognizes all three grant projects

The grants were made to maintain, preserve, and revitalize the health and strength of city...
The grants were made to maintain, preserve, and revitalize the health and strength of city neighborhoods.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls neighborhood came together on Thursday night to recognize its grant projects.

The Cathedral District has been working to preserve the historic neighborhood, and the grants were made to maintain, preserve, and revitalize the health and strength of city neighborhoods.

“It’s something a little different for our first home. It’s kind of nice to have the opportunity and we were very pleased to be picked for the signs, so looking in the area I saw a bunch of families and kids out and playing, walking around with their dogs, playing in the yard. We felt right at home when we picked this house,” said grant recipient Brian Kuyper.

