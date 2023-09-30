FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Hayti!

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Of the 125 teams playing high school football in South Dakota just 13 remain unbeaten.

That will change after this Football Friday as 9A’s top-ranked Warner Monarchs visit 9AA’s second-ranked Hamlin Chargers!

The Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour pulled into Hayti to cover the big game live featuring interviews from both teams and the Dakota News Now Sports Pooch’s Pick. Click on the video viewers to watch our coverage at 5:30 and 6!

