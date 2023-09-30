Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Hayti!

Previewing the battle of 9-Man unbeatens between Warner and Hamlin!
Live look in during Football Friday's Tailgate Tour of the Hamlin Chargers warmups
Live look in during Football Friday's Tailgate Tour of the Hamlin Chargers warmups
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Of the 125 teams playing high school football in South Dakota just 13 remain unbeaten.

That will change after this Football Friday as 9A’s top-ranked Warner Monarchs visit 9AA’s second-ranked Hamlin Chargers!

The Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour pulled into Hayti to cover the big game live featuring interviews from both teams and the Dakota News Now Sports Pooch’s Pick. Click on the video viewers to watch our coverage at 5:30 and 6!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man faces multiple charges after allegedly requesting and sending illicit photos...
Sioux Falls dance coach accused of soliciting a minor
Previous buffalo round-up
Watch: Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Body found in North Sioux City
Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Cannabis operation backs out of plan to build new store in Sioux Falls
Robert Yellowbird is a wanted parole absconder and has a warrant for Escape 2nd out of...
Update: wanted parole absconder arrested in Rapid City

Latest News

2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 6 (9-29-23)
South Dakota State Women’s Basketball will be without Kallie Theisen and Haleigh Timmer for...
SDSU’s Theisen, Timmer suffer season-ending injuries
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts O’Gorman vs. Jefferson football game
Augustana hockey team excited to play first game in school history
Augustana hockey team anxious to get first season underway