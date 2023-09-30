Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 6 (9-29-23)

Featuring 16 games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
Featuring highlights from 16 games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg, Cooper Seamer and Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fall is in the air as the final Football Friday of September hits the air with plenty of big matchups throughout South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota!

Click on the video viewer to see the action, results and FUN from Week Six featuring 16 games:

-Jefferson @ O’Gorman

-Rapid City Stevens @ Lincoln

-Washington @ Harrisburg

-Rapid City Central @ Roosevelt

-Brandon Valley @ Pierre

-Beresford @ Dell Rapids

-Tri-Valley @ West Central

-Milbank @ Sioux Falls Christian

-Dakota Valley @ Lennox

-Warner @ Hamlin

-Viborg-Hurley @ Howard

-Deubrook @ Canistota

-Avon @ Alcester-Hudson

-Renville County West @ Hills/Beaver Creek

-Unity Christian @ Central Lyon

-Cherokee Washington @ West Lyon

