FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 6 (9-29-23)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fall is in the air as the final Football Friday of September hits the air with plenty of big matchups throughout South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota!

Click on the video viewer to see the action, results and FUN from Week Six featuring 16 games:

-Jefferson @ O’Gorman

-Rapid City Stevens @ Lincoln

-Washington @ Harrisburg

-Rapid City Central @ Roosevelt

-Brandon Valley @ Pierre

-Beresford @ Dell Rapids

-Tri-Valley @ West Central

-Milbank @ Sioux Falls Christian

-Dakota Valley @ Lennox

-Warner @ Hamlin

-Viborg-Hurley @ Howard

-Deubrook @ Canistota

-Avon @ Alcester-Hudson

-Renville County West @ Hills/Beaver Creek

-Unity Christian @ Central Lyon

-Cherokee Washington @ West Lyon

