Meet your heroes at Siouxpercon 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Siouxpercon 2023 is in full swing at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The three-day event supports the Make-a-Wish Foundation and features meat-and-greets with some big-name guests.

Actor Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Gilmore Girls), voice actress Veronica Taylor (Pokemon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and voice actor Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh, Disney) joined Dakota News Now on Saturday to discuss their works and what it means to be a part of Siouxpercon.

