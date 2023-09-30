Avera Medical Minute
Oakridge Nursery rings in the season with fall festival

The leaves are beginning to change colors and farmers are getting ready to head to the fields...
The leaves are beginning to change colors and farmers are getting ready to head to the fields and Oakridge Nursery celebrated the season on Saturday with a fall harvest festival.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The leaves are beginning to change colors, farmers are getting ready to head to the fields, and Oakridge Nursery celebrated the season on Saturday with a fall harvest festival.

The event was geared toward the whole family with pumpkin painting, a bounce house, fall-themed treats, and discounts on some plants.

The recent high temperatures have been a welcome sight for plant lovers.

“We’re getting close to the end of our season, but we are having some warm weather, so we’re getting a little bit more life out of our plants, which is exciting,” explained greenhouse manager Mary Wiese. “We will need to keep on watering perennials and shrubs until we do have a hard freeze. So just paying attention, not necessarily going by the date of the year, but by what the weather is giving us as far as taking care of them.”

Wiese also mentioned that they did notice some plants getting their fall colors a little earlier this year because of the drought.

