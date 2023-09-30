Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls cotton candy store purchased by owners of boozy bakery

Coming up on six years in business, the bakery has been looking to expand its offerings. Candy...
Coming up on six years in business, the bakery has been looking to expand its offerings. Candy Cloud Factory was a perfect fit, with owner Holly Jorgenson growing up around the family carnival in Huron.(Intoxibakes Facebook)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A downtown Sioux Falls sweets shop is under new ownership as of Friday.

Intoxibakes, located in the Jones Building on Phillips Avenue, announced that the owners had purchased Candy Cloud Factory, a specialty cotton candy store located down the street, effective September 29.

Coming up on six years in business, the bakery has been looking to expand its offerings. Candy Cloud Factory was a perfect fit, with owner Holly Jorgenson growing up around the family carnival in Huron.

For future updates on offerings, you can follow Intoxibakes and Candy Cloud Factory on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Previous buffalo round-up
Watch: Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Body found in North Sioux City
South Dakota State Women’s Basketball will be without Kallie Theisen and Haleigh Timmer for...
SDSU’s Theisen, Timmer suffer season-ending injuries
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
A Sioux Falls man faces multiple charges after allegedly requesting and sending illicit photos...
Sioux Falls dance coach accused of soliciting a minor

Latest News

Actor Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Gilmore Girls), voice actress Veronica Taylor...
Meet your heroes at Siouxpercon 2023
Actor Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Gilmore Girls), voice actress Veronica Taylor...
Meet your heroes at Siouxpercon 2023
More than 1,300 buffalo were rounded up to be branded and vaccinated.
Hear the rumble of buffalo during the 2023 Buffalo Roundup
Saturday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley