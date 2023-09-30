Sioux Falls cotton candy store purchased by owners of boozy bakery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A downtown Sioux Falls sweets shop is under new ownership as of Friday.

Intoxibakes, located in the Jones Building on Phillips Avenue, announced that the owners had purchased Candy Cloud Factory, a specialty cotton candy store located down the street, effective September 29.

Coming up on six years in business, the bakery has been looking to expand its offerings. Candy Cloud Factory was a perfect fit, with owner Holly Jorgenson growing up around the family carnival in Huron.

For future updates on offerings, you can follow Intoxibakes and Candy Cloud Factory on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.