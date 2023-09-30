Team of volunteers make Faith Temple Church food drive a success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A food drive was held on Friday evening at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds by the Faith Temple Church.

The church and volunteers pack food like meat, potatoes, and bread into boxes to give away to anyone in need.

“It’s a real big help to us, it shows people how to be a good leader and leading people because we always have someone in charge here,” said Lincoln High School senior Maria Rozi. “It teaches us to give to our community and just to be a good person.”

If you want to volunteer for the next food giveaway or would like to donate, head to FaithTempleFood.com.

