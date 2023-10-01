Avera Medical Minute
Coming up this week: Aberdeen Central Theatre performing ‘Radium Girls”

CHS students, left to right, Carmen Huber, Sam Raap and Ava Rott during rehearsal for “Radium Girls.”(Aberdeen Public School District)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On October 3, 5, and 6, Aberdeen Central students will present their fall production, “Radium Girls” at the CHS Thomas F. Kelly Theater.

The production, directed by Jennifer Lofswold, Jessica Appl and Tracy Vogel, tells the story of female dial painters who fought for their day in court after being poisoned by radium-based paint.

The script by D.W. Gregory is inspired by true events.

Performances are at 7:00 p.m. and tickets at the door are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

