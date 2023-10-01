Coming up this week: Aberdeen Central Theatre performing ‘Radium Girls”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On October 3, 5, and 6, Aberdeen Central students will present their fall production, “Radium Girls” at the CHS Thomas F. Kelly Theater.

The production, directed by Jennifer Lofswold, Jessica Appl and Tracy Vogel, tells the story of female dial painters who fought for their day in court after being poisoned by radium-based paint.

The script by D.W. Gregory is inspired by true events.

Performances are at 7:00 p.m. and tickets at the door are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

