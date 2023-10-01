Avera Medical Minute
Dakota Wesleyan pulls double overtime to spoil Mount Marty's homecoming

Arend’s five touchdown day leads Tigers to 51-45 victory
Tigers beat Lancers 51-45
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Mount Marty’s recent addition of a football program their in-state game against Dakota Wesleyan probably isn’t a full fledged rivalry game yet.

But with games like the one played at Crane-Youngworth Field it’s certainly on it’s way!

After falling behind 21-7 the visiting Tigers stormed back to tie the game at half and sent the game to double overtime where they blocked a Lancer field goal and won 51-45 on Jamin Arend’s fifth touchdown run of the day.

What looked early to be a potential rout after the Lancers jumped out to a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter turned into a fast and furious shootout that featured four ties.

The Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan alum Arend, who ran for 186 yards and three scores in last year’s 38-34 Tiger victory, was even better against the Lancers on this night, carrying 36 times for 212 yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Austin Lee also went 19-32 for 252 yards, two touchdowns and one pick. Mitchell native Kiel Nelson hauled in four passes for 112 yards and a score.

In defeat Lancer quarterback Ken Gay went 19-29 for 370 yards and six touchdowns. Jonah Miyazawa hauled in six passes for 194 yards and three scores with Rex Ryken adding five grabs for 111 yards and two touchdown.

DWU is now 3-0 against Mount Marty with the last two games coming down to the wire. With today’s victory they improve to 5-1 on the season and will host Morningside next Saturday at 1:00 PM.

Mount Marty falls to 2-3 and will look to bounce back next Saturday at Jamestown at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

