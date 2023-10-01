Dordt hammers Hastings
#14 Defenders roll on the road 61-21
HASTINGS, NE (Dakota News Now) - The Dordt Defender football team was a 61-21 road winner on Saturday afternoon in Hastings, Nebraska, running its record to 4-0 on a day where temperatures topped 90 degrees to finish September.
The Defenders scored seven touchdowns and had four field goals on a day where they punted twice and had one turnover. Dordt started the scoring with a 75 yard drive, highlighted by a Kaden Harken reception over the middle for 34 yards and Preston McCoy did the honors with an eight yard run to put Dordt up.
After the teams traded punts the Broncos got a 75 yard touchdown pass to tie the game but Dordt’s answer came on the next drive and Evan Jordahl caught a 25 yard pass to put Dordt up for good with 2:54 left in the quarter.
Dordt added a Brendan Pieper touchdown run of 31 yards to extend the lead and Stephen Leinen provided two field goals on Dordt’s next two possessions to give Dordt a 27-7 halftime lead. Leinen’s field goal right before the half went a school record 58 yards and also broke a 20-year old GPAC record.
Hastings was forced to punt on their first possession of the second half and Nick Wellen rolled up the sideline for a 52 yard score on Dordt’s first offensive play to make it 34-7.
Dordt’s next two scores were Leinen field goals from 47 yards and Daniel Dickerson added a one yard run for a 47-7 lead near the end of the third quarter.
Hastings got a score in the fourth quarter but Dordt had a response with Harken getting a pass from Ty Clemens. The freshman made one tackler miss and got a block to spring him for 61 yards and an interception returned for a Thomas Walder touchdown gave the Defenders a 61-14 lead before the visitors settled for a 61-21 win.
THE NUMBERS
- Dordt rolled up 394 yards on the ground and allowed 76.
- Dordt passed for 263 yards and held Hastings to 200.
- Nick Wellen led the rushing attack with 100 yards on nine carries.
- Kolson Kruse ran for 88 yards on nine carries and was 14-25 passing for 180 yards.
- Brendan Pieper went 75 yards on eight carries and Daniel Dickerson had 11 carries for 54 yards.
- Sean Medlock ran six times for 48 yards.
- Kaden Harken had 95 yards of offense on two catches and Eli Boldan had four catches for 53 yards.
- Evan Jordahl and Konner Knauf each had three grabs with Jordahl getting 42 yards.
- Six players caught multiple passes for Dordt.
- Tyler Wieringa had eight tackles-seven of them solo and he had 2.5 tackles for loss.
- Jordan Gall and Derek Paup each had one sack.
- Dordt’s defense limited Hastings to 17 first downs.
- Dordt is now 4-0 overall and in the GPAC. Hastings slides to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
NEXTDordt will host Midland on Saturday, October 7.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.