Dordt hammers Hastings

HASTINGS, NE (Dakota News Now) - The Dordt Defender football team was a 61-21 road winner on Saturday afternoon in Hastings, Nebraska, running its record to 4-0 on a day where temperatures topped 90 degrees to finish September.

The Defenders scored seven touchdowns and had four field goals on a day where they punted twice and had one turnover. Dordt started the scoring with a 75 yard drive, highlighted by a Kaden Harken reception over the middle for 34 yards and Preston McCoy did the honors with an eight yard run to put Dordt up.

After the teams traded punts the Broncos got a 75 yard touchdown pass to tie the game but Dordt’s answer came on the next drive and Evan Jordahl caught a 25 yard pass to put Dordt up for good with 2:54 left in the quarter.

Dordt added a Brendan Pieper touchdown run of 31 yards to extend the lead and Stephen Leinen provided two field goals on Dordt’s next two possessions to give Dordt a 27-7 halftime lead. Leinen’s field goal right before the half went a school record 58 yards and also broke a 20-year old GPAC record.

Hastings was forced to punt on their first possession of the second half and Nick Wellen rolled up the sideline for a 52 yard score on Dordt’s first offensive play to make it 34-7.

Dordt’s next two scores were Leinen field goals from 47 yards and Daniel Dickerson added a one yard run for a 47-7 lead near the end of the third quarter.

Hastings got a score in the fourth quarter but Dordt had a response with Harken getting a pass from Ty Clemens. The freshman made one tackler miss and got a block to spring him for 61 yards and an interception returned for a Thomas Walder touchdown gave the Defenders a 61-14 lead before the visitors settled for a 61-21 win.

NEXTDordt will host Midland on Saturday, October 7.

