Faith Temple Church organist making beautiful music 73 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For 73 years, one woman has helped to bring music to her fellow churchgoers in Sioux Falls.

Darlene Michael started playing the organ at Faith Temple Church after she graduated from Washington High School.

She only had three years of experience playing the piano prior to taking on the organ, but those around her said if you hear her play, you’d never believe that.

“As I understand her story, she never had lessons,” said church attendee Jeanne Carda. “She just kind of taught herself to play the organ. We love her, she’s great. When Darlene is no longer able to come and play for us, we are going to be very very sad.”

