Fernsonfest caps off summer with one last backyard bash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a summer of block parties, music festivals, and backyard barbecues coming to a close, the fall “fest” season is in full swing.

One Sioux Falls Brewery wasn’t ready to let the summer go, however, and an 80-degree Saturday at the end of September made for the perfect setting for Fernsonfest 2023 at the Ferson Brewery off North Cliff Avenue.

Kicking off at 2:00 p.m. and going until the sun went down, the brewery lot was turned into a relaxing backyard party with live music, a grill-off competition, local vendors, pickleball, and plenty of beer.

“This is our, I believe, eighth version of this over the years. This year we went a little different, more small town festival, like hang out backyard vibes, more than the big full production, five bands, big stage, all that,” said co-owner Derek Fernholz. “And we’re really happy to see our community around Fernson come together and hang out in the parking lot, eat some good food, listen to some tunes, and drink some good beer.”

Another big change this year was that Fernsonfest was free to attend, bringing the party to more people than years prior.

“Just doing it a little different, we know the budgets aren’t going as far in general. And we live in a space of everyday luxury in craft beer,” Fernholz said. “And we’re just trying to make this as accessible as possible and have a good time with our friends and people that love us, and we love them, and just bring that all together. Lessen the barrier for entry.”

The brewery released a special red IPA for the event and hosted local bands Neon Horizon, The Ruralists, and Sun Glass. Dakota News Now’s Sam Wright was the emcee for the event.

Those who wanted to stay out of the heat could get some water fresh from the keg inside the taproom.

