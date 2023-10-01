Avera Medical Minute
Fundraiser held for Roosevelt goalie in need of facial surgery

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Recovery continues for the senior Roosevelt goalkeeper, Dawson Aberson, after he suffered a serious head injury during a game.

On Sunday, his friends and family came out in full support to show what it means to be “Dawson strong” and a fundraiser was held from noon to 4:00 p.m. with proceeds going to the family for medical expenses.

Dawson has multiple orbital fractures, stitches, and a broken bone in his face. After the swelling went down, Dawson was able to have facial surgery last Monday.

“It’s just really the community support that’s been incredible,” said Dawson’s father, Kurt Aberson. “It’s such a small, tight-knit community, we’re really overwhelmed with all the support and love that everyone has shown. Hopefully more good will come out of this from all the community support and people realizing what it means to step up together and support one of their own.”

Dawson was able to make it out to the fundraiser for a little bit to see how everyone has rallied around him.

