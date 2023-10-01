Avera Medical Minute
Light the Night raises money for leukemia research

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Community members gathered in Sioux Falls on Saturday night to celebrate, honor, and remember those touched by blood cancers.

The annual Light the Night, presented by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, kicked off at 5:30 p.m. in Falls Park and was followed by showcasing survivors, a one-mile walk, and was capped off with a fireworks display.

Organizers said it’s meant to bring light to the darkness of cancer.

“Our honored hero tonight, Kaylee, she was saved because of two of the treatments we funded, the research to develop that treatment,” said campaign development manager Monique Johnson. “She is just one of a handful of kiddos that I know their lives have been saved because of the research and the treatment that has come out of that.”

The money raised goes toward lifesaving research, advocacy, and support for blood cancer patients and their families.

