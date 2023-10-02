Aberdeen students participating in ‘South Dakota Crunch Off’

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Public School District is taking part in the South Dakota Crunch Off, an event that celebrates local produce.

The four-week event is underway, and the Aberdeen Public School District’s food service department is serving locally grown fruits and vegetables to students every day in school lunchrooms.

Jason Albert, food service director, said the department is excited to be part of the statewide Crunch Off.

“We currently are purchasing fresh produce from two local farmers in our region, one of which is a substitute teacher in our Huron district as well,” Albert said. “The goal is to get as many of our children involved in understanding where produce comes from, how local produce can impact our region, as well as showing how many options there truly are for healthy snacks.”

To participate, people may register their “crunch off” event online. More information can be found on the Crunch Off website.

