Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Auburn vs. Baylor basketball game at Sanford Pentagon will air on ESPN

Baylor and Auburn men’s basketball to play at Sanford Pentagon
Baylor and Auburn men’s basketball to play at Sanford Pentagon(Sanford Sports)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Division I men’s basketball game at the Sanford Pentagon for the 2023-24 season is getting a primetime slot on a major network. Auburn vs. Baylor is scheduled to air live on ESPN at 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 in Sioux Falls.

Tickets are available online and at the Sanford Pentagon Box Office.

“This game is deserving of a national audience, and we are proud the entire country is going to see the type of atmosphere and experience the Sanford Pentagon provides the athletes, coaches and fans from Auburn and Baylor,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports.

Auburn, a member of the SEC, is coming off a 21-13 season which saw the Tigers advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. This will be the first trip for Auburn to the state of South Dakota.

Baylor, a member of the Big 12, finished last season with an overall record of 23-11, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bears played a memorable game at the Sanford Pentagon in 2022, defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs 64-63 in front of a sold-out crowd.

Auburn vs. Baylor is one of five NCAA Division I men’s basketball games announced for this season at the Sanford Pentagon. Nebraska takes on Oregon State Nov. 18, Oregon matches up against Syracuse Dec. 17, South Dakota faces UT Rio Grande Valley Nov. 10 and South Dakota State plays Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coming up on six years in business, the bakery has been looking to expand its offerings. Candy...
Sioux Falls cotton candy store purchased by owners of boozy bakery
Recovery continues for the senior Roosevelt goalkeeper, Dawson Aberson, after he suffered a...
Fundraiser held for Roosevelt goalie in need of facial surgery
Previous buffalo round-up
Watch: Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Body found in North Sioux City
If you live in Sioux Falls, you're probably no stranger to loud cars throughout the day and...
Sioux Falls police, residents react to increase in exhibition driving

Latest News

Man threatened with screwdriver has car stolen in Sioux Falls
Man arrested after attempting to shoplift alcohol
Woman bit by dog in western Sioux Falls
Dakota News Now, along with Billion Auto, Avera and Sioux Laundry are teaming up with The...
Dakota News Now kicks off 36th annual Coats for All coat drive