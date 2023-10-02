Auburn vs. Baylor basketball game at Sanford Pentagon will air on ESPN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Division I men’s basketball game at the Sanford Pentagon for the 2023-24 season is getting a primetime slot on a major network. Auburn vs. Baylor is scheduled to air live on ESPN at 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 in Sioux Falls.

Tickets are available online and at the Sanford Pentagon Box Office.

“This game is deserving of a national audience, and we are proud the entire country is going to see the type of atmosphere and experience the Sanford Pentagon provides the athletes, coaches and fans from Auburn and Baylor,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports.

Auburn, a member of the SEC, is coming off a 21-13 season which saw the Tigers advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. This will be the first trip for Auburn to the state of South Dakota.

Baylor, a member of the Big 12, finished last season with an overall record of 23-11, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bears played a memorable game at the Sanford Pentagon in 2022, defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs 64-63 in front of a sold-out crowd.

Auburn vs. Baylor is one of five NCAA Division I men’s basketball games announced for this season at the Sanford Pentagon. Nebraska takes on Oregon State Nov. 18, Oregon matches up against Syracuse Dec. 17, South Dakota faces UT Rio Grande Valley Nov. 10 and South Dakota State plays Dec. 1.

