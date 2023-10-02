Avera Medical Minute
Augie offense overwhelms Sioux Falls in claiming Key to the City

Casey Bauman ties school record with six touchdown passes in 49-29 victory
Augustana offense throttles Sioux Falls
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in four years the Key to the City will reside in the Augustana football offices after the Vikings throttled their city rival Sioux Falls Cougars 49-29.

Though USF actually drew first blood with an opening drive touchdown it was the Augie offense behind Casey Bauman was unstoppable. The Montana State transfer led the Vikings to touchdowns on all five of their first half drives, tying a program record with six touchdown passes and a touchdown run.

Along with bragging rights it delivered Jerry Olszewski his 100th career win as Augustana head coach, and showed just how good this Viking team can be.

Augie will host Southwest Minnesota State next Saturday at 1:00 PM.

