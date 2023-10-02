Big second half lifts Jackrabbit soccer past UND

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State broke a tie score with two goals in a six-minute span in the second half en route to a 3-1 victory on Sunday, Oct. 1, over North Dakota in a Summit League contest at Fishback Soccer Park.

The Jackrabbits dominated possession in the matchup from the start and got on the scoreboard first against the Fighting Hawks. SDSU registered the first four shots of the game, but UND goalkeeper Madi Livingston made three early saves. The Jacks finally got in the score column in the 15th minute.

A penalty called in the box gave South Dakota State a penalty kick opportunity. SDSU’s Kaycee Manding lined up and her attempt was initially saved by Livingston. The ball rebounded back to Manding who re-grouped and kicked the ball into the net to put the Jacks ahead 1-0.

SDSU goalkeeper Jocelyn Tanner made two saves in the opening half, however the Jackrabbits held a 13-3 edge in shots in the opening 45 minutes as they took their 1-0 advantage into the break.

North Dakota drew even in the 57th minute. Amelia Loeffler struck a shot past Tanner, thanks to an assist from Brynn Belcher, to equalize the score at 1-1.

The Jackrabbits’ game-winning goal came less than 10 minutes later. Katelyn Beulke passed it over to Laney Murdzek who connected on a boot from outside the top of the box. Her shot found the top right corner of the goal as Murdzek put the Jackrabbits up 2-1 in the 66th minute.

Beulke put the game out of reach at the 71-minute mark. Katherine Jones sent a cross into the box which found Taryn Hettich. The midfielder’s shot was saved by Livingston, but Beulke was in position for the deflection and kicked it in for another goal for the Jacks to make it 3-1.

North Dakota wouldn’t get the ball back into the SDSU side of the field until the last minute of action. Tanner made her final save of the contest with a second remaining on the clock to seal the Jackrabbit victory.

Notes

South Dakota State improved to 10-2 overall and 3-0 in Summit League play. The Fighting Hawks fell to 4-7-3 (0-3-1).

The victory for the Jackrabbits was their seventh straight in the series against North Dakota.

Manding’s goal was the first of her college career. Murdzek scored her first goal of the 2023 season while Beulke notched her third goal of the slate.

The Jackrabbits outshot the Fighting Hawks 20-6, including a 12-4 margin in shots on goal.

UND’s Livingston finished with nine saves while Tanner recorded three for SDSU.

Up Next

South Dakota State hits the road for its next match. The Jackrabbits are slated to face Denver at 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 5, for their lone contest of the week.

