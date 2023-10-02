Community Blood Bank drives keeping blood supply up

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many people rolled up their sleeves Monday to donate blood.

The Community Blood Bank held a blood drive at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg.

While blood supply is good right now, organizers say you never know when there will be a shortage, which is why it’s important to donate blood whenever you can.

“Right now, I think we are okay. It just depends. If we have a couple big traumas come in, or if we have a couple surgeries that don’t go well, we can go through a lot of product in a matter of a day, so you just don’t know,” said phlebotomist Bill Haak.

If you would like to donate blood, you can visit cbblifeblood.org to learn more about events happening nearby.

You can also donate at Sanford or Avera donor rooms Monday through Friday.

