Community helping retired nurse after house’s foundation collapses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Perhaps you’ve heard the phrase “You have no house if you have no foundation.”

An elderly Sioux Falls woman is moving out of her house because its foundation literally fell apart.

Some friends are helping to put her back on solid ground.

78-year-old Judy Witkowski had lived in this 75-year-old house in the “North End” neighborhood for over 40 years, and she loved it. Then, one night over a month ago...

”I heard this noise. Not a crash. Just a noise. Like, a pop,” said Judy Witkowski, retired Avera nurse.

A tsunami of cement — the foundation of an entire side of the house — crashed into her basement, immediately destroying the electricity, gas, and water.

”I had to come downstairs to do the wash, and I go, ‘Ugh! My gosh!’ I was just flabbergasted,” said Witkowski.

First responders made Judy evacuate her sinking house, and she doesn’t plan on moving back in. She can’t afford the repairs.

When asked what it is about the home that she loves so much, Witkowski said, “Just, that I raised my kids here.”

”This is home,” said Judy’s friend, Lisa Barlow-Kutter. “She was widowed very young, unfortunately, and all these young kids, working multiple jobs, and some people just deserve a break.”

Lisa worked the nursing night shift with Judy for over 20 years, and she’s spent hours finding ways to raise funds for Judy, including a benefit next week that will feature ten regional comedians at Ken’s Korner bar, three doors down from Judy’s house.

”You just hear the north end is maybe tougher, maybe not as safe sometimes,” said Barlow-Kutter. “They are the sweetest people. They have come together just immediately for Judy, and it really seems like ‘Cheers,’ where everybody knows your name.”

”I just was really thankful that I’ll be able to do some things,” said Witkowski. “I have to find another place to live.”

Comic Relief for Judy will be at Ken’s Korner on Friday, Oct. 13 — yes, Friday the 13th — at 7 p.m.

All proceeds, and 10 percent of the bar sales, will go directly back to Judy, to make sure that she can stay in the neighborhood.

Lisa has set up a GoFundMe page for Judy, with a goal of raising $10,000.

