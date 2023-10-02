Coyotes earn their respect with complete effort in upsetting Bison

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2015 it took an injury to future NFL pro Carson Wentz and a 14-point comeback for the South Dakota Coyotes to upset North Dakota State 24-21 in the Fargodome.

Yesterday the Coyotes left no room for doubt or question in a complete and thorough 24-19 victory over the second ranked Bison.

In beating NDSU for the first time since 2015, the Coyotes never trailed, going wire-to-wire after scoring on their opening drive. Offensively the Coyotes were efficient, averaging 7 yards a play, getting a 10-12 passing performance from Aidan Bouman, and setting the tone with touchdowns on their first three drives. The defense took that momentum and rolled, holding NDSU’s rushing attack to 189 yards and forced the game’s only turnover and sack.

With the victory USD matched their win total from all of last year (3-1) with a victory that opened a lot of eyes around the country and certainly in the other locker room.

The Coyotes return to Vermillion next Saturday at 1:00 PM for D-Days against Murray State.

