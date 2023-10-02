Avera Medical Minute
Daycare crisis: Understanding the problems, finding solutions

By Beth Warden
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As our communities grow, so does the need for childcare. While finding someone to watch your child can be a challenge, it is important to go beyond singing the registration papers.

There are resources available for you to check the care history of a daycare. Some parents may be surprised at what the inspection reports reveal.

While the worst in recent years have included an accidental death, sexual abuse and a child left unattended for a half hour, there are also less serious violations at daycare centers that could put your child at risk.

Dakota News Now spoke with a daycare provider and a prosecutor asking, “What are the most important things to consider when choosing a daycare?”

“Trust your gut, first of all. You walk in that place, and it feels like it’s inviting. It’s this warm place. You feel like you can be comfortable and trusting of the provider that is given that care, then that’s where you want to start,” said Corri Poore of Little Tykes University.

“I think staffing [is most important] because that gives an extra set of eyes to ensure that the kids are being well taken care of. It’s also an extra set of eyes as a check against the conduct of other workers,” said Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman.

There are open records of inspections and complaints you can find on the South Dakota Department of Social Services website for each daycare center, but they can only be searched one by one.

