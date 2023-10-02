‘Empty the Shelters’ event reduces adoption fees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event, which runs until Oct. 15.

“Our mission here is to be a safe haven and human voice for all animals. To provide a safe haven, we look to find people to who will come in and adopt animals. This makes adoptions more affordable and lets us get the cats and dogs out to their homes a little sooner, a little quicker,” said James Oppenheimer, executive director of the Sioux Falls Humane Society.

With a home being the main goal for these furry friends, paying an affordable price to bring home that new friend is helpful.

“During the Bissell event, our adoption fees are $20 for any cats under six months old. So, any cute little kittens, anything over six months is pick your price. We recommend $30 to $40, but people can choose how much they wish to donate to the shelter. Dogs are $50,” said Oppenheimer.

With the reduced fees, the Bissel Pet Foundation’s event has helped nearly 190,000 pets find homes across the country.

In Sioux Falls, they make the process pretty easy.

“The adoption process is pretty smooth. We’re open to the public now — before you had to make appointments. Now, you can come in and fill out a quick informational document and become an approved visitor. Then, you are able to walk back and see the dogs and cats and fill out some paperwork after that and pay the price and take the dog home the same day,” said the Humane Society’s events and PR coordinator Madison Godschalk.

Bringing a new friend home is an exciting time, and being a part of this event means a lot to those who work at the Humane Society.

“It’s really fun. It’s really exciting. We have over 3,000 animals a year we adopt out from here, and seeing the animals go out on a daily basis, 300 a month, is just amazing to see. Every animal gets announced, so the entire staff and any guest can hear when an animal does find its new home,” said Oppenheimer.

