Gayville-Volin School District receives Healthy Meals Incentives grant

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAYVILLE-VOLIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Gayville-Volin School District has earned a $117,000 grant from Action for Healthy Kids to renovate the kitchen to offer more scratch-made meals.

The Healthy Meals Incentives grant is part of nearly $30 million awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service to 264 schools in the country.

“We are excited as a district on the changes to the school lunch and breakfast program this grant allows us to do. Students having access to nutritious meals that fill their stomachs is important to the Gayville-Volin School District,” said Jason Selchert, superintendent.

“Offering healthier school meals is key to helping our nation’s kids get the nutrients they need today and for their long-term development,” said Action for Healthy Kids CEO Rob Bisceglie. “Through this historic investment in school nutrition, we will help school districts across the country overcome challenges and develop solutions to provide nutritious foods for the children they serve.”

An online map on the Healthy Meals Incentives website shows the selected school districts and their grant amounts.

