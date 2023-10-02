GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 6 (10-1-23)
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep & college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Between another week of spectacular high school plays, a shocking South Dakota upset at North Dakota State, and the always entertaining key to the city game between Augie and Sioux Falls, September came to quite a close on the prep and college football scene, with the promise of even bigger things to come.
Click on the video viewer to take a look back with the latest edition of Gridiron Greatness!
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.