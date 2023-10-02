Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hot temperatures break October records, elevate fire risks

Thermometer graphic
Thermometer graphic(WAFB)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Unusually warm temperatures Sunday broke records in parts of the state, but those temperatures are also creating some safety risks as they continue Monday.

On Sunday, record highs for the day were set in Aberdeen and Sisseton, according to the Aberdeen National Weather Service.

According to the Sioux Falls National Weather Service office, records were also set in Sioux Falls and Sioux City. Mitchell tied the record high set in 1951.

Those warm temperatures are expected to continue through Monday, but with winds added to the mix, the risk of fire danger has increased.

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management has declared there can be no open burning in the area Monday due to those high winds and low humidity.

Sioux Falls NWS reported that there is an elevated fire danger risk from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday in southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota.

After Monday, temperatures are expected to decrease to resemble more ‘fall-like’ weather.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coming up on six years in business, the bakery has been looking to expand its offerings. Candy...
Sioux Falls cotton candy store purchased by owners of boozy bakery
Previous buffalo round-up
Watch: Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
Recovery continues for the senior Roosevelt goalkeeper, Dawson Aberson, after he suffered a...
Fundraiser held for Roosevelt goalie in need of facial surgery
If you live in Sioux Falls, you're probably no stranger to loud cars throughout the day and...
Sioux Falls police, residents react to increase in exhibition driving
Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Body found in North Sioux City

Latest News

Woman bit by dog in western Sioux Falls
Dakota News Now, along with Billion Auto, Avera and Sioux Laundry are teaming up with The...
Dakota News Now kicks off 36th annual Coats for All coat drive
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot tempts players to brave long odds
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Julia Trygstad
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: outstanding senior at Rutland High School