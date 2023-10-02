Hot temperatures break October records, elevate fire risks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Unusually warm temperatures Sunday broke records in parts of the state, but those temperatures are also creating some safety risks as they continue Monday.

On Sunday, record highs for the day were set in Aberdeen and Sisseton, according to the Aberdeen National Weather Service.

Record Warmth Occurred This Afternoon pic.twitter.com/wXPtZpkIMY — NWS Aberdeen (@NWSAberdeen) October 1, 2023

According to the Sioux Falls National Weather Service office, records were also set in Sioux Falls and Sioux City. Mitchell tied the record high set in 1951.

We hate to sound like a broken record, but we keep breaking records 🥵



Sioux Falls and Sioux City both reached new record high temperatures today, whereas Mitchell’s high temperature tied an existing record set back in 1951 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/ZJabFH0sIK — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) October 2, 2023

Those warm temperatures are expected to continue through Monday, but with winds added to the mix, the risk of fire danger has increased.

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management has declared there can be no open burning in the area Monday due to those high winds and low humidity.

Sioux Falls NWS reported that there is an elevated fire danger risk from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday in southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota.

Temperatures will soar to the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. These hot temperatures along with breezy southerly winds and dry conditions will create elevated fire danger today.



Locations in southeastern SD and southwest MN are most likely to see elevated fire danger. pic.twitter.com/GnBm6VlQeE — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) October 2, 2023

After Monday, temperatures are expected to decrease to resemble more ‘fall-like’ weather.

