Hot temperatures break October records, elevate fire risks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Unusually warm temperatures Sunday broke records in parts of the state, but those temperatures are also creating some safety risks as they continue Monday.
On Sunday, record highs for the day were set in Aberdeen and Sisseton, according to the Aberdeen National Weather Service.
According to the Sioux Falls National Weather Service office, records were also set in Sioux Falls and Sioux City. Mitchell tied the record high set in 1951.
Those warm temperatures are expected to continue through Monday, but with winds added to the mix, the risk of fire danger has increased.
The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management has declared there can be no open burning in the area Monday due to those high winds and low humidity.
Sioux Falls NWS reported that there is an elevated fire danger risk from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday in southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota.
After Monday, temperatures are expected to decrease to resemble more ‘fall-like’ weather.
