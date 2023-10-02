Avera Medical Minute
Man arrested after attempting to shoplift alcohol

(WTVG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man has been arrested after attempting to steal alcohol this weekend in Sioux Falls.

Officials report that a suspect tried to steal alcohol, and when he was confronted, he made a comment that he had a gun.

An employee tackled the suspect so that he couldn’t pull the gun out. It turned out that the man did not in fact have a gun.

The suspect was arrested for simple assault and robbery.

There were no injuries reported.

