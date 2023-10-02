Matters of the State: Long-term care conundrum; Marijuana money maker?; Teacher pay proposals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we check in on a legislative summer study aimed at addressing issues with long-term care in South Dakota.

Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt (R-Sioux Falls) joins the program to discuss the committee’s latest work, potential recommendations for the legislature, and the next steps in the process.

Summit Carbon Solutions announces a new approach to bringing a CO2 pipeline to South Dakota.

John Gaskins takes a closer look at the medical marijuana industry in South Dakota, and why it may not be the money-making business that many believed it would be.

Cooper Seamer breaks down the latest discussions with raising teacher pay in the state and why educators are concerned about the approaches being taken.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

