Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Long-term care conundrum; Marijuana money maker?; Teacher pay proposals

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we check in on a legislative summer study aimed at addressing issues with long-term care in South Dakota.

Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt (R-Sioux Falls) joins the program to discuss the committee’s latest work, potential recommendations for the legislature, and the next steps in the process.

Summit Carbon Solutions announces a new approach to bringing a CO2 pipeline to South Dakota.

John Gaskins takes a closer look at the medical marijuana industry in South Dakota, and why it may not be the money-making business that many believed it would be.

Cooper Seamer breaks down the latest discussions with raising teacher pay in the state and why educators are concerned about the approaches being taken.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coming up on six years in business, the bakery has been looking to expand its offerings. Candy...
Sioux Falls cotton candy store purchased by owners of boozy bakery
Previous buffalo round-up
Watch: Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park
If you live in Sioux Falls, you're probably no stranger to loud cars throughout the day and...
Sioux Falls police, residents react to increase in exhibition driving
Recovery continues for the senior Roosevelt goalkeeper, Dawson Aberson, after he suffered a...
Fundraiser held for Roosevelt goalie in need of facial surgery
Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Body found in North Sioux City

Latest News

Hamlin wideout makes a one-handed catch during their game with Warner
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 6 (10-1-23)
USD quarterback Aiden Bouman surveys the field against NDSU
USD-NDSU Recap
Augustana celebrates winning the Key to the City in 2023
Key To The City 2023 Recap
SDSU's Isaiah Davis running against North Dakota
SDSU-UND recap